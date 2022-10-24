Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.62

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2022

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOVGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 53550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Myovant Sciences Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myovant Sciences

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $569,031.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 363,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,100.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $66,807.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,140,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $569,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 363,966 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,100.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,510 shares of company stock valued at $991,556 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $293,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.