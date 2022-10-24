Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.62

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 53550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $569,031.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 363,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,100.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $66,807.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,140,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $569,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 363,966 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,100.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,510 shares of company stock valued at $991,556 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $293,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

