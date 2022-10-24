National Bank Financial Lowers Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$17.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.05.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 4.5 %

CROMF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.63. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.