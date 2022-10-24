National Bank Financial Lowers Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target to C$15.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.75 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

TCN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.75. 28,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.70. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 170.54%. The company had revenue of $155.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,345,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,900 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tricon Residential by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,384,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,471,000 after buying an additional 322,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

