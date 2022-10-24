National Bank Financial Lowers Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target to C$15.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.75 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.
Tricon Residential Trading Up 0.5 %
TCN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.75. 28,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $17.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,345,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,900 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tricon Residential by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,384,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,471,000 after buying an additional 322,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
