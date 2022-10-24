National Bank Financial Trims Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Target Price to C$10.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.64. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

