National Bankshares Cuts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APR.UN. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.25 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.78.

Shares of APR.UN stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,379. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.34. The stock has a market cap of C$499.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$12.19 and a 12-month high of C$15.09.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

