National Bankshares Lowers Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DIR.UN. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Down 0.3 %

DIR.UN stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 140,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,856. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$10.25 and a 1-year high of C$17.60.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

