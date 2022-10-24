National Bankshares Trims H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Target Price to C$13.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.89.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:HR.UN traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.95. 333,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,597. The company has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.58. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.22 and a one year high of C$17.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.59.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

