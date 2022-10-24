Nationwide Fund Advisors Acquires Shares of 5,849,140 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,849,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,794,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 13.3% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366,939 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187,737 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $146,034,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 518.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,764,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671,470 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71.

