Nationwide Fund Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,543,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,473 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 30.5% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $321,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 124,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 897,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 119,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,780 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $43.46 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $64.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average is $48.94.

