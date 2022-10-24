Navient (NAVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Navient to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Price Performance

NAVI opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a current ratio of 15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32. Navient has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $22.59.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAVI. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Navient to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 88.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 849.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 110,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 99,076 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth $231,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Navient by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 9.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.