NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.42

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.42 and last traded at $43.23, with a volume of 99597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.26.

Insider Activity

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $432,692.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $432,692.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $50,699.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,089.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.