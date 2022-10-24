NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $129.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.53. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $43.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

Institutional Trading of NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $50,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,089.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $50,699.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,089.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $432,692.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 136.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 196,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after buying an additional 56,332 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,925,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,552,000 after buying an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

