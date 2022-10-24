nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NCNO. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

nCino Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NCNO opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. nCino has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $127,743.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,112.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 3,950 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $127,743.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,112.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,257 shares of company stock worth $915,884. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in nCino by 2.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 32.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

