NEAR Protocol Price Tops $2.98 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.98 or 0.00015435 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $161.45 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000305 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007828 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206,009 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 814,819,072 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.92583769 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $143,621,357.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

