Neblio (NEBL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.09 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Neblio has a market capitalization of $40.46 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $2.14 or 0.00011094 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,572.72 or 0.28502462 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011132 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,618,829 coins and its circulating supply is 18,874,440 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

