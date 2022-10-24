Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.47 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $37.47 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00010284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 33.9% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,620,042 coins and its circulating supply is 18,875,217 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

