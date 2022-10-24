Network International’s (NETW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 450 ($5.44) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NETW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 305 ($3.69) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.68) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 447 ($5.40).

Network International Stock Performance

NETW opened at GBX 326.80 ($3.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 277.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.34. Network International has a 1-year low of GBX 152.90 ($1.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 381.90 ($4.61). The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,723.33.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

See Also

