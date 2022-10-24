New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $22.79

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.79, but opened at $20.08. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 19,564 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 19.9 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 170.1% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 22,500,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 576.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,464,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,234 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.