Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDO. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4,046.4% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 350,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 342,247 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 373.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 338,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 267,329 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,310,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,914,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,391,000.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.94. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,941. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $25.91.

