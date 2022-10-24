Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $372.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,855. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.58 and a 200-day moving average of $413.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

