Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 30,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Walmart by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Walmart by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.76. The stock had a trading volume of 87,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,428. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average is $133.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

