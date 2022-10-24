Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,561. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.64.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

