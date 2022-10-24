Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $256,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.83. The company had a trading volume of 56,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,139. The firm has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average of $92.31. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

