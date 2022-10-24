Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $4.89 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.7% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 119.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58,056 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.88. 146,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,801,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average is $89.32. The firm has a market cap of $245.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $96.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

