Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $834,000 Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 914.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLIC stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $40.28. 4,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,621. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $73.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $372.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $46,811.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

