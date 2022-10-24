Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 115,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 479,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 117,733 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 45,425 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $843,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBMM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 131,048 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.