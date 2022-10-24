Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 0.81% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBMN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.93. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,963. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $27.94.

