Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Up 2.9%

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2022

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82. 1,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,439,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMRK. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmark Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Newmark Group from $13.25 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Newmark Group Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.36%.

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,163,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,242 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth $12,552,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 142.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after buying an additional 1,278,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.