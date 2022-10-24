Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Up 2.9%

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82. 1,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,439,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMRK. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmark Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Newmark Group from $13.25 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Newmark Group Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.36%.

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,163,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,242 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth $12,552,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 142.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after buying an additional 1,278,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

