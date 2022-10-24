Nexo Price Up 6.9% This Week (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Nexo token can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00004880 BTC on major exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $527.73 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nexo

Nexo’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.io/blog. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

