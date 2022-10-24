NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NREF. JMP Securities started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NREF opened at $15.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 596.11 and a quick ratio of 596.11. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $100,295.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,471.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $100,295.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,471.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,740.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 55,003 shares of company stock worth $1,034,304. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.