NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NREF. JMP Securities started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:NREF opened at $15.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 596.11 and a quick ratio of 596.11. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
