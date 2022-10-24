NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC upgraded NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NFI Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFYEF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

