NFT 1-Day Volume Tops $1.03 Million (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 24th. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $23.90 and approximately $1.03 million worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,292.55 or 1.00001504 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003343 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023534 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00056929 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00043735 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022771 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.00000064 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,093,190.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

