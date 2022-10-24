NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICEGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NICE from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NICE to $275.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $188.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.51. NICE has a 12-month low of $178.28 and a 12-month high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of NICE by 14.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in NICE by 26.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

