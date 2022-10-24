Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 891 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $61,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 4,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $1,440,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,744 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $79,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $254.72. 69,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.04. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

