Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,848 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $39,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,184,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Cigna by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,957,000 after purchasing an additional 208,455 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Insider Activity

Cigna Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,953 shares of company stock worth $6,104,671 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CI traded up $4.22 on Monday, hitting $305.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,018. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $302.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.68. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

