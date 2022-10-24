Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $217,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,881,441. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,006 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,677 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.