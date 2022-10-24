Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $45.27 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $45,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $87.70. The stock had a trading volume of 400,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526,142. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

