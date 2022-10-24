Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $50.29 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $50,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in Danaher by 13.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Danaher by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.58.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.55. The stock had a trading volume of 122,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,446. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

