Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $54.27 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,401 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Prologis worth $54,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.26. The stock had a trading volume of 71,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.93. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.22.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

