Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 25,111 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,111 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $42,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $122.54. 52,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,336. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.57. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.90 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.