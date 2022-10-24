Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,296 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $28,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.76. 143,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,246,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

