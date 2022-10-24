Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $29,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Equinix by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $534.44. 7,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,618. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.56. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $611.27 and a 200 day moving average of $656.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.18.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

