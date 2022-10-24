NKN (NKN) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.15 Million

NKN (NKN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One NKN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges. NKN has a market capitalization of $50.13 million and $2.15 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NKN has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NKN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,421.09 or 0.28005124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NKN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.