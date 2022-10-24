Nordea Equity Research Upgrades Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) to Buy

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 344 to SEK 331 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.67.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of GNGBY opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Getinge AB has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $48.89.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

