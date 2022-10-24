Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $517.31.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $521.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $487.60 and its 200-day moving average is $471.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $522.18.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 66.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 64.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 191.2% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

