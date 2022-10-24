NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Lowered to C$11.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NWH.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

TSE:NWH.UN traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$10.24. 206,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,690. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$14.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

