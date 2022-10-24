Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Richard A. Roman Sells 1,133 Shares

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Roman sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $36,301.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Northwest Pipe Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NWPX traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $33.28. 323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,568. The stock has a market cap of $330.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $118.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

