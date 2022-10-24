NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Guggenheim

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NWE. Barclays decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Stock Up 2.0 %

NWE stock opened at $52.18 on Monday. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth $658,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth $734,000.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.