Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells $35,920.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $35,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,676.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:NUS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 454,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $560.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 69.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

