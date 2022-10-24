Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

About Nurix Therapeutics

NRIX opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.84.

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.